Hinkley Lighting 2100 Walker Single Light 12-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting 2100 Walker Single Light 12-1/4" High Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesStrong, angular form inspired by American Western styleConstructed from aluminumInner clear glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbRated for wet locationsCovered under 12 year components and 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 8-1/4"Depth: 9-5/16"Extension: 9-5/16"Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black