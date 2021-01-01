From american standard
American Standard 7052.210 Delancey Double Robe Hook Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
American Standard 7052.210 Delancey Double Robe Hook Inspired by the finer points of classic architecture, the Delancey accessories collection from American Standard captures the refined elegance of stately columns and sublime details. These enduring designs are available in beautiful tarnish and scratch resistant finishes to complement the entire Delancey collection. American Standard 7052.210 Features:Metal construction for durability and long lifeEasy to install and includes fully concealed mounting hardwareAmerican Standard 7052.210 Specifications:Width: 2-3/16" (left to right)Depth: 4" (front to back)Height: 4" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome