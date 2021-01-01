21.21 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (BOC-21.21-White-Xen-WP-36-84)

The sporadic and often discordant arrangement of barnacles on a rock-inspired the Bocci 21.21 Multi-Light Pendant Light. Here, 26 or 36 barnacles are made out of thin sheets of translucent porcelain draped over inverted trumpets of frosted borosilicate glass. Sharing a single round canopy, these pendants hang at different lengths for a truly custom, organic look. Includes 21 ceramic shades. Its porcelain is raw and unglazed on the exterior and lightly glazed on the interior. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Off-White