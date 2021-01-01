VELUX 21 in. x 54-7/16 in. Fixed Deck Mount Skylight with Laminated Low-E3 Glass and Beige Solar Powered Room Darkening Blind

This VELUX fixed FS skylight with the Go Solar option includes a pre-installed solar-powered room darkening blind and an internet gateway, allowing you to control the blind with your smartphone and enable automatic programs that boost energy efficiency. The solar-powered blind is designed to harness the power of the sun to control the amount of daylight entering through your skylight. Installing a skylight is one of the most impactful ways to enhance the brightness and beauty of a room. Bringing natural light into a home through a skylight decreases the need for artificial light while maintaining privacy.