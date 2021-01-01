VELUX VSS solar powered \"Fresh Air\" Skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery-powered operator and control system. The solar panel does not have to be exposed to direct sunlight to function, so it will work on cloudy days and with indirect light. This skylight can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home. VELUX 21-in x 54.44-in Solar-Powered Venting Deck Mount Laminated Skylight in Gray | VSS C08 2004