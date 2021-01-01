VELUX 21 in. x 37-7/8 in. Solar Powered Venting Deck Mount Skylight with Laminated Low-E3 Glass & White Light Filtering Blind

VELUX VSS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed solar powered light filtering blind to enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. Venting skylights can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home.