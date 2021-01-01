From velux

VELUX 21 in. x 37-7/8 in. Solar Powered Venting Deck Mount Skylight with Laminated Low-E3 Glass & White Light Filtering Blind

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

VELUX VSS solar powered "Fresh Air" skylights light up your home and provide ventilation using only the power of the sun. They feature a solar panel that captures any available daylight and uses it to recharge a highly efficient battery powered operator and control system. In addition, this model includes a factory-installed solar powered light filtering blind to enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. Venting skylights can be opened to create a chimney effect, drawing air upward to improve air quality within your home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com