From techni mobili
TECHNI MOBILI 21 in. Width Standard Grey/Black Fabric Task Chair with Adjustable Height
Advertisement
Techni Mobili's Deluxe Modern Office Armless Task Chair has a black faux leather backing which houses a beautiful quilted grey fabric that creates the perfect padded seat. Placing that atop a black painted steel base with non-marking casters. A stylish, affordable alternative to your run-of-the-mill plastic and fabric office chair, the Techni Mobili Deluxe Modern Office Armless Task Chair has won us over. Color: Grey/Black.