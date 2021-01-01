From lucid lighting
Lucid Lighting 21-in H Black Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 40401 BK
1-Light outdoor wall light. Decorative metal wall backplate included. Clear glass shade with metal frame. Primary fixture material: metal and glass. Fixture location rating is for outdoor use. Product power source: hardwire. Product warranty is included. Durable finish for outdoor use. Armed outdoor wall lantern light. Lucid Lighting 21-in H Black Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 40401 BK