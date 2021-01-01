The 10-hour ultrasonic cool mist humidifier guards against problems caused by dry air in the home. Unlike other humidifiers that grow slimy mold on the water tank surface, silver clean™ protection is embedded in the tank to fight the growth of mold and mildew on the surface of the water tank. Thanks to ultrasonic technology, it disperses a fine mist into the air, and is ultra-quiet making it ideal to have on while you sleep. It is great for tabletops due to its compact size. The humidifier emits a soothing cool mist, and a low water indicator light lets you know when it’s time to refill the water tank. Night light feature makes it a great addition to kids’ rooms. PureGuardian® humidifiers create a better home environment for those suffering from colds, allergies and dry skin. Note: run time is based off of running the unit on low speed, also depends on atmospheric conditions. PureGuardian 0.21-Gallon Tabletop Ultrasonic Humidifier (For Rooms 151-400-sq ft) in Blue | H920BL