From a soft romantic glow to festive cheer, the waterfall curtain LED string lights by OVE Decor are ready to set the scene at home or at your next event. These easy to hang fairy lights come in a 20 ft length with 600 small warm white LED bulbs that are absolutely beautiful when lit, each transparent strand cascading 10 ft downwards or swooping dramatically aside. Durably designed for indoor use, with an additional 10 ft long model available. OVE Decors 21-ft 600-Light (No Shade) Plug White Indoor LED Micro String Lights | 15LST-WATF20-TCL