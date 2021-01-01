Grohe 21 108 A Grandera 1.2 GPM Bathroom Faucet Double Handle Single Hole with SilkMove Cartridge and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Brushed Nickel Faucet

Grohe 21 108 A Grandera 1.2 GPM Bathroom Faucet Double Handle Single Hole with SilkMove Cartridge and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Product Features:Faucet body constructed of solid brassCovered under Grohe’s limited lifetime warrantyGrohe faucets are exclusively engineered in GermanyFinishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use – finish covered under lifetime warrantyDouble handle operation – handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesLow lead compliant – meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentWaterSense Certified product – using at least 30% less water than standard 2.2 GPM faucets, while still meeting strict performance guide linesDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware needed for mounting is included with faucetProduct Technologies:SilkMove Cartridge: As you change the temperature from hot to cold, one ceramic disc glides effortlessly across the other with absolute precision. These cartridges are manufactured in a high-tech process and feature discs made from a space-proven ceramic alloy.Starlight Finish: Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen.Grohe WaterCare: Grohe "WaterCare" faucets use up to 30% less water than the industry standard models while surpassing strict guidelines when it comes to performance. Product Specifications:Overall Height: 11-4/5" (measured from counter top to the highest part of the faucet)Spout Height: 7-4/5" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/8" (measured from the center of the faucet base to the center of spout outlet)Installation Type: Single holeNumber of Holes Required For Installation: 1Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/5"2 handles included with faucetVariations:21 108 A: This Model21 108: This model with 1.5 GPM flow rate20 418 A: Widespread version of this model23 311 A: Single handle version of this model23 314 A: Deck mounted vessel version of this model Double Handle Brushed Nickel