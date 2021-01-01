From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 21-1/2 in. x 34 in. True Fit PVC, 4-Board Framed Board and Batten Shutters Pair in Moss Green
This innovative line of True Fit PVC shutters sets itself apart by being project-perfect at standard-product pricing. Project-perfect means that you don't have to go hunting for a standard shutter to fit your project; you can simply select whatever design you need, pick your width, depth, and height and we will make you the perfect product at "off-the-shelf" pricing. Manufactured from Architectural Grade PVC, each product is highly weather-resistant, maintenance free and comes with a lifetime warranty. Color: Moss Green.