20x20 Winkler Farm Stripe Pillow

Breathe new life into your living room or bedroom simply by adding a throw pillow that is full of color, texture and charm, like the Dolly Farm Stripe Pillow! Reminiscent of a grain sack, this vintage inspired pillow boasts a bold striped design that is classic and long lasting. Made of polyester, adding a casual timelessness to your sofa or bed. Truly a transitional throw pillow, the classic stripes look chic when standing alone or paired with florals, graphic prints and other stripes. Create a modern farmhouse look by pairing this pillow with a coordinating buffalo check pattern or change it up and add a novelty throw blanket for a more eclectic look. This 20" square pillow is polyester filled for ultimate comfort.