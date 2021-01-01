BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Lithium Pivot Vac, BDH2000PL

Life's For Living, Not Cleaning You have more to do than clean. That's why we invented our cordless Lithium-Ion Vacuums. Packed with super-strong suction, a compact design, and fade-free lithium-ion battery power, they help you go where other vacuums can't. So go ahead. Live a little. These hand vacuums will get down and dirty so you don't have to.3-stage filtration system with a pleated filter design offers the highest level of filtration.Wide mouth design scoops up large debris.Simply flip up the brush to clean upholstery or extend the crevice to access tight spaces.A convenient charging base allows for wall and table charging locationsThe translucent, bagless dirt bowl has 42 percent more capacity than the original Pivot Vac and offers a side door function for emptying dirt.For a more thorough clean, simply remove the entire bowl from the unit and wash it in your sink.Filter flicker loosens embedded debris from the filter to improve suction power.Lithium Technology for strong suction and fade-free powerProduct Type Portable Vacuum CleanerAir Watts 35AWDust Capacity 15 oz.Attachments Crevice Tool Brush Filter NozzleCharge Duration 4 hrsPower Source BatteryColor Black GrayWeight (Approximate) 3 lbsSuction Power 35 AWIncludes Vacuum Washable filter (model PVF110) Pre-filter On-board Brush On-board Crevice Tool Charging Base