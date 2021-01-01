From haley tech ltd

20V 4.5A 90W Laptop AC Adapter Power Charger Notebook Adapter For IBM Lenovo ThinkPad 42T4427 42T4425

$20.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

20V 4.5A 90W Laptop AC Adapter Power Charger Notebook Adapter For.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com