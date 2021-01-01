From wmtec

20PCS/LOT TCRT5000L TCRT5000 Reflective Infrared Optical Sensor Photoelectric Switches

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

20PCS/LOT TCRT5000L TCRT5000 Reflective Infrared Optical Sensor Photoelectric Switches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com