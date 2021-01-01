From poetic cases inc.
20Pcs Galaxy S20 Ultra Case, Lightweight Shockproof Military Grade Cover Black
Advertisement
type: fitted case/skin compatible model: for galaxy s20 ultra design/finish: transparent material: polycarbonate and tpu color: black/clear compatible brand: for samsung items included: hard case wireless charging standard: qi features:[ 'shockproof', 'premium thin', 'anti-fingerprint', 'anti-scratch', 'dustproof', 'flexible', 'glossy', 'washable', 'water-resistant', 'wireless charging'] mounting type: grip mounting location: does not apply cable length: does not apply fastening: does not apple character: poetic character family: poetic