20pc Artist Acrylic Paint Set - Mondo Llama

If you were waiting for a sign to start painting, the 20-Piece Acrylic Art Set from Mondo Llama™ is it. This set contains 12 paint tubes and three brushes to get you started, a sketch pencil, eraser and sharpener to plan out your art, plus a plastic paint palette and a color mixing chart to help you get the exact tint, shade or tone you're looking for. The paintbrushes are designed for use with acrylic paint, taking the guesswork out of picking brushes, and the formula of the acrylic paint tubes works well on paper, canvas and beyond, so you can expand your painting as far as your imagination takes you. Artwork by Daniel Fishel. Make it bright. Make it bold. Make it up. And most of all, make it you. Find your creativity in the making with Mondo Llama.