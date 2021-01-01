fotga 20kg load professional metal heavy duty tripod ball head w/qr quick release plate 1/4' screw for canon 5d 6d 7d ii iii iv

High-quality all-metal ball head, the spheres diameter is 45mm, CNC super machining, multi oxidation treatment on the surface, with a very smooth hand feel and excellent durability. Comaptible with Arca Swiss. 360 horizontal rotation panoramic head, double locking knob design, flexible operation Removable quick-release plate, comes with 1/4 screw and safety lock, suitable for all SLR cameras; the ball head comes with 3/8 screw mount, can be widely applied to various professional tripods Built in dual bubble level indicators: Aiming and horizon leveling, can be accomplished as one instinctive motion Scale on the pan for panoramic shoots