Nearly Natural 20in. Fern Artificial Plant (Set of 3)

Add some greenery to your indoor spaces with the help of these artificial fern bushes, each boasting fronds of realistic leaves in bright green hues. Available in a set of three, each of these 20” bushes can be incorporated into other faux-floral arrangements and DIY projects. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employed and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.