Meyda Tiffany 20998 6 Light 35" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Antique Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants Lantern
Meyda Tiffany 20998 6 Light 35" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked multi-colored glass shadeMade in the United StatesRequires (6) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsChain mounted designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 70"Maximum Height: 130"Width: 35"Product Weight: 105.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Lantern Antique Copper