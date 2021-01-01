2097/18 Chandelier by FLOS - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (AU135531)

Humble yet powerful, a motto that inspired the trailblazing Italian designer Gino Sarfatti to create the 2097/18 Chandelier from FLOS. The piece speaks to the refined character of the modern architectural movement in lighting, one spearheaded by Gino Sarfatti in Italy. Architectural contours envelop the room as its tubular body sends out an array of slender metal arms in a dynamic composition. Fine cords follow to the ends with their lamp holders; their gestural movement evokes the contouring of traditional chandeliers. A surge of energy flows through its lamps, creating a warm and impactful glow captured as bursting dots. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black