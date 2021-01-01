UMAGE 2096 Conia Mini Freestanding Conia Single Light 57" Tall Novelty and Tripod Floor Lamp Brushed Brass with Black Base Lamps Floor Lamps

UMAGE 2096 Conia Mini Freestanding Conia Single Light 57" Tall Novelty and Tripod Floor Lamp The Umage Conia has a clear design reference to nature’s beauty, and its cone shape gives a soft and blind-free ambient light, making it a perfect artistic piece to illuminate every corner and dark spot in the house. The Umage Conia comes in white, copper, and brushed brass.FeaturesDesigned in Denmark by Soren Ravn ChristensenConstructed from environmentally-friendly polypropyleneComes with an adjustable brass polycarbonate shade that can be positioned up or downRequires (1) 15 watt max medium (E26) bulbFeatures on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 57"Width: 26"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 15 wattsWattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Brass with Black Base