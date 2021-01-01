From newport brass
Newport Brass 209 6" Single Function Solid Brass Shower Head Forever Brass (PVD) Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Advertisement
Newport Brass 209 6" Single Function Solid Brass Shower Head Newport Brass 209 Features: Constructed of brassSingle function shower head Covered under Newport Brass's 10 year limited warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Newport Brass 209 Specifications: Single function shower head with rainfall spray pattern Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons per minute Shower Head Width: 5-1/2" Shower Head Height: 3-1/16” Single Function Forever Brass (PVD)