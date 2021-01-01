From innovations
Innovations Lighting 208L-OB-G321-LED Olean 2 Light Bath Vanity Light Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection
Advertisement
Olean 2 Light Bath Vanity Light part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluorescent and Halogen bulbs Package Dimensions : 16 " L x 16 " W x 16 " H, Weight: 5.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations