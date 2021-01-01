Innovations Lighting 208L-6 Beacon Beacon 2 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options Brushed Brass / Matte White Indoor

Innovations Lighting 208L-6 Beacon Beacon 2 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options FeaturesLight direction is adjustable up to 180°, locking in place at 5° intervalsCleans easily while maintaining the finish by using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from brassComes with a choice of clear or white shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 23"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 5.15 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Brass / Matte White