From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 208 Small Cone Small Cone 2 Light 16" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options Polished Nickel / Matte White Cased
Innovations Lighting 208 Small Cone Small Cone 2 Light 16" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options Features Light direction is adjustable up to 180°, locking in place at 5° intervals Constructed from brass Comes with a choice of clear, grey, or white shades (2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required Can be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwards Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 10" Width: 16" Extension: 8" Product Weight: 4.75 lbs Shade Height: 5-3/4" Shade Diameter: 6-1/4" Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2" Backplate Depth: 3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 200 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Nickel / Matte White Cased