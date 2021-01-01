From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 208 Large Bell Cage Large Bell Cage 2 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black / Silver Plated Mercury Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 208 Large Bell Cage Large Bell Cage 2 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teethConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Large Bell Cage shadesSloped ceiling compatible(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 19"Extension: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 5.45 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 9"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black / Silver Plated Mercury