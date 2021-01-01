Innovations Lighting 208 Dover Dover 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Brass / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity

Innovations Lighting 208 Dover Dover 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesIncludes 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervalsReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with clear glass shades(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/4"Width: 14"Extension: 7-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Brass / Matte White Cased