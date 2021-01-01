From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 208 Canton Canton 2 Light 17" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Innovations Lighting 208 Canton Canton 2 Light 17" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teethConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Canton shadesSloped ceiling compatible(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 16-1/2"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 5.15 lbsShade Height: 7-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Brass / Clear