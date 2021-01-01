From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 208 Briarcliff Briarcliff 2 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options Matte Black / Metal Indoor Lighting
Innovations Lighting 208 Briarcliff Briarcliff 2 Light 19" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Multiple Shade Options FeaturesLight direction is adjustable up to 180°, locking in place at 5° intervalsCleans easily while maintaining the finish by using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from brassComes with a choice of black, brass, bronze, copper or silver shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 19"Extension: 11"Product Weight: 8.75 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Diameter: 10"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black / Metal