From innovations
Innovations 208-AC-G322 Olean 2 Bath Vanity Light Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Antique Copper
Advertisement
Country Of Origin: China Solid Brass 180 Degree Adjustable Swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals Rated for 100 Watt Maximum per socket ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs Item Package Dimensions: 16.0" L x 16.0" W x 16.0" H, Weight: 5.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations