Elegant Lighting 2075D33 Astro 33" Wide 18 Light Abstract Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 2075D33 Astro 33" Wide 18 Light Abstract Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents The Astro Collection is an eye catcher in any setting. Dripping with crystal and chrome, this chandelier will make you imagine stars falling from the sky. The Astro is a unique and contemporary chandelier consisting of a single sphere with coiled chrome arms shooting out from the center and crystal ball strands literally falling off the of tip of each arm.Features of the 2075D33:Abstract style with numerous random branches accented with crystalsIncludes 72" of wire/cordRequires (18) G9 20W Halogen or LED equivalent bulbsSee "Matching Items" to complete the look with other items from this collectionUL Listed for dry locationsDimensions of the 2075D33:Height: 18Width: 33Product Weight: 46Wire Length: 72Electrical Specifications for the 2075D33:Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 18Watts Per Bulb: 20Wattage: 360Voltage: 110, 125UL Listed: Yes Chrome