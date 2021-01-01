From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 20756 Greenwich Single Light 20" Tall Post Light Black with Satin Brass Accents Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Livex Lighting 20756 Greenwich Single Light 20" Tall Post Light The Sheffield features a clear glass cylinder under a striking cut-out design. Light shines from the top and bottom, as well as open areas in the middle. An elegant sculptural look for your front entryway or outdoor living spaces.FeaturesConstructed of brassIncludes a black steel shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 19 lbsShade Height: 19-3/4"Shade Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Black with Satin Brass Accents