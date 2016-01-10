Berenson 2073 Camber 10-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Appliance Pull Verona Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Berenson 2073 Camber 10-1/16 Inch Center to Center Arch Appliance Pull Berenson's Camber collection makes owning exceptionally stylish and durable cabinet hardware simple to attain. This collection's traditional design is executed beautifully with its subtle yet captivating lines and impressive attention to detail. Constructed from long-lasting materials and made to exacting specifications, Berenson spares no expense in delivering affordable luxury. Bring Berenson into your home today.Features:Berenson Offers Several Unique, High Quality Finishes That Suit a Variety of Kitchen DécorConstructed Using High-Grade Materials, Ensuring Reliable Function and AppearanceCoordinates Well with Other Products from Berenson's Camber CollectionLimited-Lifetime WarrantySpecifications:Length: 12"Width: 13/16"Projection: 1-7/16"Center to Center: 10-1/16" (256 mm)Base Length: 1-3/16"Material: ZincIncludes: One (1) Cabinet Pull and Two (2) 10-24 x 1" Mounting ScrewsRelated Items:2049: Arch Pull, 3-3/4" Center to Center2069: Arch Pull, 5" Center to Center2071: Arch Pull, 6-5/16" Center to Center2073 (This Model): Appliance Pull, 10-1/16" Center to Center Appliance Verona Bronze