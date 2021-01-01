Trimlite 2070138-8401RH15714 24" by 84" Shaker 1 Panel Right Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb Primed

Trimlite 2070138-8401RH15714 24" by 84" Shaker 1 Panel Right Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 7-1/4" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedFeatures:Door is made with expert craftsmanship with a solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes this door ready to be painted any colorSatin nickel hinges provide clean look for any home7-1/4" jambs are designed to fit oversized 2x6 wallsDesigned with a right handing1 panel design gives this door a wonderful touchPlease note: For 7-1/4" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 6-5/8"Specifications:Height: 85-5/8"Width: 25-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed