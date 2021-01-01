Trimlite 2068138-8401GLLH26D4916 24" by 80" 1-Lite Shaker Left Handed Interior Prehung Passage Door with Brushed Chrome Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedDoor Features:This door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling to ensure lasting valueThe high quality primer makes this door ready to be painted to suit your home's decorComes with a (1) year limited warrantyPlease note: For 4-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 3-1/2" Door Dimensions:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 24"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed