Innovations Lighting 206 Large Cone Large Cone 8" Wide Adjustable Mini Pendant Brushed Brass / Clear Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 206 Large Cone Large Cone 8" Wide Adjustable Mini Pendant FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Minimum Height: 23-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 47-1/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 7-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Brass / Clear