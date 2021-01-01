From innovations lighting

Innovations Lighting 206 Geneseo Geneseo 7" Wide Adjustable Mini Pendant Antique Copper / Clear Crackle Indoor Lighting Pendants

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Innovations Lighting 206 Geneseo Geneseo 7" Wide Adjustable Mini Pendant FeaturesIn order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Minimum Height: 25-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 50"Width: 6-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 5.1 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8-3/4"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Antique Copper / Clear Crackle

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com