Innovations Lighting 206-6 Beacon Beacon Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Heavy Cast Canopy Polished Nickel / Seedy Indoor Lighting Pendants
Innovations Lighting 206-6 Beacon Beacon Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant with Heavy Cast Canopy FeaturesFeatures a hang straight swivelDurable cast brass constructionComes with a finish coordinated Beacon shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 12-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 46-1/4"Width: 6"Product Weight: 4.35 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 6"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel / Seedy