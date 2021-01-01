20530001 Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset BlackRed

CUTTING EDGE NOISE CANCELLATION: Voyager 5200 features four microphones and a proprietary DSP that work together to cancel disruptive background noise like traffic or crowds EXCLUSIVE WINDSMART TECHNOLOGY: Six layers of our unique WindSmart technology detect wind direction and respond accordingly so your voice comes through clearly especially outdoors COMFORT-TESTED DESIGN: Rigorously tested for stability and comfort on a wide range of ear shapes, so it feels as comfortable on your last call of the day as it did on the first ALEXA BUILT-IN: With Alexa built-in you can check your schedule, your to-do list or catch up on the latest news. Simply tap, ask and listen POWER ON THE GO: Up to 7 hours of nonstop talk from a single charge and up to 9 days in standby mode; optional charging case provides up to 14 hours recharging on the go (sold separately)