From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 205-S Bellmont Bellmont 3 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Antique Copper / Clear Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 205-S Bellmont Bellmont 3 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teethUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Bellmont shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 30"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 7.25 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Antique Copper / Clear