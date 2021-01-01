From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 205 Dover Dover 3 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Innovations Lighting 205 Dover Dover 3 Light 31" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesIncludes 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervalsReversible mounting allows this fixture to be installed with the light directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass, and steelComes with clear glass shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-3/4"Width: 31"Extension: 7-1/2"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Oil Rubbed Bronze / Matte White Cased