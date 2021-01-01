Hinkley Lighting 2047 Bingham 120v 3 Light 21.75" Tall Pier Mount Light with Clear Seedy Glass Greystone Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Pier Mount Post

Hinkley Lighting 2047 Bingham 120v 3 Light 21.75" Tall Pier Mount Light with Clear Seedy Glass Bingham’s traditional style recalls a turn-of-the-century gas light reproduction. The vintage look is nautical in nature and recognizes Hinkley’s origins on the shores of Lake Erie. The brass construction features clear seedy glass and a Sienna finish, while candelabra lamping completes the authentic style. Features: Seeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glass Made of aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Fitter diameter = 3" Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Height: 21.75" Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 3 Product Weight: 17.5 lbs Voltage: 120v Wattage: 180 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Width: 9.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Compliance: Pier Mount Post Lights Greystone