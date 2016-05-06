Berenson 2044 Hearthstone 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Brushed Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Berenson 2044 Hearthstone 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Berenson's Hearthstone collection makes owning exceptionally stylish and durable cabinet hardware simple to attain. This collection's contemporary design is executed beautifully with its subtle yet captivating lines and impressive attention to detail. Constructed from long-lasting materials and made to exacting specifications, Berenson spares no expense in delivering affordable luxury. Bring Berenson into your home today.Features:Berenson Offers Several Unique, High Quality Finishes That Suit a Variety of Kitchen DécorConstructed Using High-Grade Materials, Ensuring Reliable Function and AppearanceCoordinates Well with Other Products from Berenson's Hearthstone CollectionLimited-Lifetime WarrantySpecifications:Length: 7-5/16"Width: 9/16"Projection: 1-1/2"Center to Center: 6-5/16" (160 mm)Base Length: 7/8"Material: ZincIncludes: One (1) Cabinet Pull and Two (2) 8-32 x 1" Mounting ScrewsRelated Items:2034: Appliance Pull, 12" Center to Center2039: Handle Pull, 5" Center to Center2044 (This Model): Handle Pull, 6-5/16" Center to Center Handle Brushed Nickel