Access Lighting 20416LEDSWAD Artemis 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce - White Tunable Brushed Steel / Opal Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Access Lighting 20416LEDSWAD Artemis 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce - White Tunable FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via Remote ControlUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsBackplate Height: 1/2"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 12-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1800Color Temperature: 2200K or 6500KColor Rendering Index: 84CRIWattage: 22.5 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 volts Brushed Steel / Opal