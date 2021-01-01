Newport Brass 2040-4261 Secant Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower French Gold (PVD) Faucet Tub Filler Single

Newport Brass 2040-4261 Secant Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Product Features: Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Covered under Newport Brass' 10-year limited warranty for residential installations and 1-year limited warranty for commercial installations Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Includes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Floor mounted tub filler Smooth single handle operation Single handle included with the faucet Rough-in valve not required but Newport Brass 1-339 may be used to ease installation ADA compliant Product Specifications: Overall Height: 43" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 38" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet) Tub Spout Flow Rate: 9.25 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Single faucet hole required for installation All hardware required for faucet installation is included Single Handle French Gold (PVD)