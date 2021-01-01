From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 203SW Small Bell Cage Small Bell Cage Single Light 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce - 3 Way Switch on Socket Black Antique Brass / Matte
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 203SW Small Bell Cage Small Bell Cage Single Light 12" Tall Bathroom Sconce - 3 Way Switch on Socket Features180° adjustable swivel with internal locking teeth3 way socket switch transitions from high, low, and off settingsUse of a cheesecloth towel recommended to maintain finishConstructed from steelComes with finish coordinated Small Bell Cage shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 6"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 3.15 lbsShade Height: 6-1/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Black Antique Brass / Matte White Cased