203DPI Portable Wireless bluetooth Pocket Thermal Printer Phone Remote Photo Receipt Web Printing Learning Assistance for Android IOS-Blue

Specification: Material: ABSColor: Blue, PinkPrint Parameters: 203DPIBattery Capacity: Built-in 1000mAh lithium batteryCharging Port: 5V-MicroUSBPrinting Mode: thermal/inkless printingImaging Mode: black and whiteLength of Photo Taking:1 year(Theoretical environment)Printing Paper: 57x30mm/2.2x1.2inNetworking Mode: bluetooth 4.0Features:- The thickness is only 35mm, it can be held with one hand, and it can be carried around- The support of photograph search, text recognition, and retrieval technology helps children who take photos and upload questions to solve detailed questions and answer questions- Imported original print head, longer service life and better print quality- OCR text recognition can provide the text in the picture, take notes on the blackboard at hand, the app will help you recognize it, and the notes will be organized in a timely manner.