Elegant Lighting 2039D30C-SS Maxime 20-Light Nine-Tier Crystal Chandelier Finished in Chrome with Grey Silver Shade Crystals Swarovski Elements Grey

Elegant Lighting 2039D30C-SS Maxime 20-Light, Nine-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Chrome with Grey Silver Shade Crystals Elegant Lighting 2039D30C-SS Maxim 20-Light, Nine-Tier Crystal Chandelier, Finished in Chrome with Grey Silver Shade CrystalsElegant Lighting 2039D30C-SS Features:Base Finish: Chrome with Grey Silver Shade CrystalChoose from Royal Cut or Swarovski Elements Crystal Types:Royal Cut- a combination of high quality, lead-free, machine cut and polished crystals, and full-lead machine-cut crystals, whose appearance rivals that of a more expensive chandelier crystalSwarovski Elements- An exercise in technical perfection, Swarovski Elements crystal meets all standards of perfection. It is original, flawless and brilliant, possessing lead oxide in excess of 33%. Made in Austria, each facet is perfectly cut and polished by machine to maintain optical purity and consistencyUses (20) 60-Watt Candelabra Base Bulbs (not included)Hanging weight 86.46 lbsIncludes 72 inches of chain/wire for installationNine tier chandelierProduct Dimensions: 41"H x 30"WFrom the Elegant Lighting Maxim CollectionElegant Lighting, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, is a premium designer of crystal lighting. Since its inception in the year 2000, Elegant Lighting has made innovative strides in crystal lighting design, that resulted in them becoming the fastest-growing crystal lighting company in the industry. Elegant Lighting actively ensures, throughout every step of production, that the lighting you purchase is a beautiful piece of art, and that it graces your home or business with its sheer perfection. Swarovski Elements Grey Silver Shade Crystal